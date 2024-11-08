Rajasthan CM Attacks Congress Over Resolution Restoring Special Status To J&K

Jaipur: Political tensions escalated Thursday as Chief Minister Bhajan Lal launched a scathing attack on the Congress party over its alleged support for reinstating Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. Speaking to the media in Kolhapur, Lal accused Congress of revealing its "anti-national face" through its recent collaboration with the National Conference Party on the Article 370 issue.

"Congress has consistently opposed the removal of Article 370, and their recent alignment with the National Conference Party exposes their true intentions," said Lal during the press briefing. He particularly targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, alleging that his foreign meetings with "individuals who advocate for India's dismemberment" demonstrate an anti-national mindset.

The Chief Minister further accused Congress of having a historical pattern of supporting separatism and terrorism. "The Congress party needs to clarify whether it works in the national interest or against it. Their actions suggest they want to revive separatism and terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir," Lal stated.

In his remarks, Lal also referenced Congress's historical actions, particularly the 1975 Emergency Declaration, as evidence of what he called their anti-constitutional behaviour. "If any political entity has consistently worked against our Constitution, it is the Congress party. They have repeatedly undermined democratically elected governments and imposed restrictions on fundamental rights, including media freedom during the Emergency," he said.

The Chief Minister concluded his address by demanding an apology from Rahul Gandhi to the Indian people, describing the Congress leader as "ignorant" and suggesting his statements are incomprehensible to the average citizen.

The controversy comes amid the ongoing national debate over the status of Jammu and Kashmir, with the BJP maintaining firm opposition to any proposal for reinstating Article 370.