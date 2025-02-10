'Harassed By Classmate', School Girl Attempts To End Life In Kota, Case Lodged

Kota: A school student in Rajasthan's Kota district tried to end life, allegedly due to harassment by her male classmate, police said on Monday.

The minor girl fell unconscious after the act in her house in Etawah police station area of Kota on Saturday. Upon information, her parents returned home from the field and took her to a hospital in critical condition.

The girl's parents have complained against a boy, studying in her class, for harassing her to marry him. Police have registered a case based on the parents complaint and investigations have been initiated. Statements are being recorded, police said.

Etawah police station officer Sandeep Bishnoi said the incident occurred on February 8. "The parents of the girl have informed that she attempted to end her life at home when they had gone to the field. She was taken to Etawah hospital, from where she was referred to Kota. The girl is presently undergoing treatment at MBS Hospital in Kota," Bishnoi said.

Police said both the girl and the accused are minors, studying in the same class and probe is underway.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.