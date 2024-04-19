Rajasthan: Clash between BJP, RLPA Workers in Kuchera District during 1st Phase of Polls

Rajasthan: Clash between BJP, RLPA Workers in Kuchera District during 1st Phase of PollsRajasthan: Clash between BJP, RLPA Workers in Kuchera District during 1st Phase of Polls

Nagaur (Rajasthan): As Rajasthan votes across 12 seats in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections on Friday, a clash was reported between the RLPA (Rashtriya Democratic Party) and BJP workers in Kuchera district.



As per sources, fierce kicking and punching between both the parties were witnessed. Kuchera Municipality President Tejpal Mirdha sustained head injuries in this fight, sources said. Upon receiving information about the violence, Kuchera police rushed the spot and took cognisance of the matter.

No report has been filed by the police station by either side. First, BJP workers beat up RLPA workers following which RLPA workers threw stones at them.

As per sources, the violence broke out due to an electoral dispute. It is alleged that some RLPA workers were asking people to vote in favor of their party when BJP workers reached there and an altercation broke out between the two parties.

The verbal spat took an ugly shape and soon changed into a fight. In the Sikar district, an argument broke out between two groups in the Tajsar village regarding fake voting.

Gandhi alias Rajendra was attacked and he suffered injuries on his head and legs. The injured youth has been admitted to the Government Dhanuka Sub District Hospital of the subdivision. Villagers allege that the polling booth was attacked over old rivalry. The police are currently investigating the matter.