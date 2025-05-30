Rajasthan Civil Defence Gears Up For Mock Drill, Blackout Rehearsal In 41 Districts On May 31

Jaipur: Mock drill and blackout rehearsal will be conducted under 'Operation Shield' across 41 districts of Rajasthan on May 31 to improve preparedness during security threats. This is the second such activity after the one that took place on May 7, hours before 'Operation Sindoor'.

The drill aims at testing the existing civil defence mechanisms and includes evacuation of civilians on the sound of sirens along with rehearsing relief and rescue operations during emergency situations. The blackout measures will be implemented at night to protect vital installations during potential attacks.

"The activity was earlier scheduled to be held on May 29 in Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir and Gujarat apart from Rajasthan but it was postponed due to administrative reasons. Now, mock drill and blackout rehearsal will be held across all 41 districts of Rajasthan on Saturday," director of Civil Defence, Rajasthan, Jagjit Singh Monga said.

During the exercise, sirens will be sounded and civilians will be made to practice evacuation measures, he said adding that both security arrangements and preparedness for rescue operations will be assessed.

Many loopholes were identified when the mock drill and blackout rehearsal were conducted in the state on May 7. Now, these will be assessed in the mock drill on Saturday. A detailed guideline has been issued to the district collectors in this regard.

"As per the notification issued by the Home Ministry, it has been decided to organise the second civil defence exercise under 'Operation Shield' on May 31 in the 41 districts across seven divisions of Rajasthan," Monga said.