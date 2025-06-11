Army Soldier From Churu, Martyred In Gulmarg, Cremated With Military Honours In Native Village

Churu: The mortal remains of soldier Bhanwarlal Saran, who was martyred in an operation at Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir, reached his native Lunas village in Sardarshahr block of Churu district on Wednesday.

A large number of villagers gathered to have a last glimpse of their hero who a couple of days before attaining martyrdom had told his five-year-old Ritika to study well and join the Indian Army.

Saran's family and the villagers had tears in their eyes as Saran's body was brought home. While Saran's wife Taramani became unconscious while crying, a local said Saran had joined the Indian Army in 2015. Saran was posted in Gulmarg and remained in touch with his friends and family.

Saran was the sole breadwinner of the family. He was married to Taramani of Malsar village on May 1, 2014. He was the elder of two brothers, with the younger, Mukesh, currently preparing to join the army. His martyrdom has left the family devastated, but filled with pride for his supreme sacrifice.



Saran was cremated with full military honours with his brother Mukesh lighting the funeral pyre. District Sainik Welfare Officer Dilip Singh said all arrangements were made to bid a befitting farewell to the son of the soil. The Shekhawati region of Rajasthan is also known as the land of the brave as it sends the maximum number of youngsters to Indian armed forces.