Rajasthan: Chennai Businessman Was Befriended Online, Blackmailed; Four Held

Jodhpur: The Rajasthan Police have arrested four members of a gang, including a woman, for allegedly befriending a businessman online and entangling him in a honey trap.

The businessman, originally from Pali, was residing in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The members of the gang made an obscene video of the victim and then demanded Rs 10 lakh from him. The accused called the victim to Jodhpur. and threatened him, police said.

"For two days, the accused were taking the victim to different places in the city. Meanwhile, the victim's kin informed the Vivek Vihar police station. After this, under the leadership of the police station in-charge Dilip Khadav apprehended the members of the gang and seized a luxury car from their possession. Credit cards, debit cards, jewellery, Rs 98,000 cash and one knife have also been seized," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Raj Verma said.

"The gang was led by Prahlad Bishnoi, a resident of Osia, against whom 14 cases have been registered. Five cases have been registered against Subhash Chandra Bishnoi, while six cases of extortion and robbery have been registered against Pravin Navin. Two cases have been registered against the accused woman," Verma added.

He said that the accused woman and Pravin resided together. "After befriending the victim on Instagram, his obscene videos were made. The accused then started to blackmail the victim. They threatened him over the phone for 2-3 months. The members of the gang were involved in 2-3 similar cases earlier, but they were not registered. All the cases will be probed now," the senior police official added.

"After calling the victim to Jodhpur, they took him to Kudi Bhagtasani area in Sector 14, where he was kept hostage. They made him transfer Rs two lakh from his bank. They also called the victim's wife in Chennai and threatened her that if she did not pay Rs 10 lakh, they would make the obscene videos viral. After all these, his wife informed us," said Verma.

Khadav said that Prahlad Bishnoi was a part of the gang led by Mangilal Nakhauda. "He was out on bail and came out from a jail in Vadodara. He had demanded Rs one crore from one person," said Khadav.

The accused woman was booked on the charge of abutment of the suicide of her husband and was imprisoned. After coming out on bail, she started staying with Pravin. She had sought Rs 5 lakh from her husband to seek a divorce from him, added Khadav.