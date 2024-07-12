Rajasthan: Central Narcotics Bureau Seizes Over 1700 Kg Poppy Straw From Truck; Driver Arrested

Kota (Rajasthan): In a major success against narcotics smuggling, the Rajasthan unit of the Central Narcotics Bureau on Friday arrested a truck driver and seized nearly two tonnes 'Doda Chura' (poppy straw) worth Rs 2.5 crore in Kota, a top police official said.

A team of Kota Deputy Commissioner's Office of Central Narcotics Bureau carried out the major operation and seized the narcotics from a truck at Mandana toll post.

CBN Superintendent Ranjana Pathak said that the operation was launched following intelligence inputs that doda chura was being transported from Madhya Pradesh under the guise of animal feed. Acting on the inputs, a team of CBN preventive team including Inspector Abhimanyu Sharma, GS Khan, Pankaj Kumar, Vikram Kundu, Narveer and Ajay Singh was deployed at Mandana toll post. As soon as the suspected truck reached Mandana toll post, it was checked. Upon questioning, the driver of the vehicle said that he was taking the “animal feed” from Indore to Punjab. When the team checked the truck, 86 sacks of illegal doda chura were found concealed under the animal feed, which were seized by the police.

CBN Superintendent Ranjana Pathak said that the doda chura weighing 1724 kg 200 grams was being smuggled illegally from Madhya Pradesh to Punjab by filling it in 86 black plastic bags through a truck. The cost of the seized doda chura is about two and a half crores, she said.

Ranjana Pathak said that the accused driver Jaswant Singh, a resident of Punjab, has been arrested, and a case has been registered against him under the NDPS Act and investigation has been launched into the case. Also, the accused will also be produced in the court.