ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan: Central Narcotics Bureau Seizes Over 1700 Kg Poppy Straw From Truck; Driver Arrested

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 23 hours ago

CBN Superintendent Ranjana Pathak said that the truck was intercepted near Mandana toll post following intelligence inputs that doda chura was being transported from Madhya Pradesh under the guise of animal feed.

Representational image
Representational image (ETV Bharat)

Kota (Rajasthan): In a major success against narcotics smuggling, the Rajasthan unit of the Central Narcotics Bureau on Friday arrested a truck driver and seized nearly two tonnes 'Doda Chura' (poppy straw) worth Rs 2.5 crore in Kota, a top police official said.

A team of Kota Deputy Commissioner's Office of Central Narcotics Bureau carried out the major operation and seized the narcotics from a truck at Mandana toll post.

CBN Superintendent Ranjana Pathak said that the operation was launched following intelligence inputs that doda chura was being transported from Madhya Pradesh under the guise of animal feed. Acting on the inputs, a team of CBN preventive team including Inspector Abhimanyu Sharma, GS Khan, Pankaj Kumar, Vikram Kundu, Narveer and Ajay Singh was deployed at Mandana toll post. As soon as the suspected truck reached Mandana toll post, it was checked. Upon questioning, the driver of the vehicle said that he was taking the “animal feed” from Indore to Punjab. When the team checked the truck, 86 sacks of illegal doda chura were found concealed under the animal feed, which were seized by the police.

CBN Superintendent Ranjana Pathak said that the doda chura weighing 1724 kg 200 grams was being smuggled illegally from Madhya Pradesh to Punjab by filling it in 86 black plastic bags through a truck. The cost of the seized doda chura is about two and a half crores, she said.

Ranjana Pathak said that the accused driver Jaswant Singh, a resident of Punjab, has been arrested, and a case has been registered against him under the NDPS Act and investigation has been launched into the case. Also, the accused will also be produced in the court.

  1. Read more: J&K police seize 800 kgs of poppy straw in Udhampur, two arrested
  2. WB: 3600 kg drugs worth Rs 30 crore seized, 3 held as Jharkhand connection pops up

Kota (Rajasthan): In a major success against narcotics smuggling, the Rajasthan unit of the Central Narcotics Bureau on Friday arrested a truck driver and seized nearly two tonnes 'Doda Chura' (poppy straw) worth Rs 2.5 crore in Kota, a top police official said.

A team of Kota Deputy Commissioner's Office of Central Narcotics Bureau carried out the major operation and seized the narcotics from a truck at Mandana toll post.

CBN Superintendent Ranjana Pathak said that the operation was launched following intelligence inputs that doda chura was being transported from Madhya Pradesh under the guise of animal feed. Acting on the inputs, a team of CBN preventive team including Inspector Abhimanyu Sharma, GS Khan, Pankaj Kumar, Vikram Kundu, Narveer and Ajay Singh was deployed at Mandana toll post. As soon as the suspected truck reached Mandana toll post, it was checked. Upon questioning, the driver of the vehicle said that he was taking the “animal feed” from Indore to Punjab. When the team checked the truck, 86 sacks of illegal doda chura were found concealed under the animal feed, which were seized by the police.

CBN Superintendent Ranjana Pathak said that the doda chura weighing 1724 kg 200 grams was being smuggled illegally from Madhya Pradesh to Punjab by filling it in 86 black plastic bags through a truck. The cost of the seized doda chura is about two and a half crores, she said.

Ranjana Pathak said that the accused driver Jaswant Singh, a resident of Punjab, has been arrested, and a case has been registered against him under the NDPS Act and investigation has been launched into the case. Also, the accused will also be produced in the court.

  1. Read more: J&K police seize 800 kgs of poppy straw in Udhampur, two arrested
  2. WB: 3600 kg drugs worth Rs 30 crore seized, 3 held as Jharkhand connection pops up

TAGGED:

DODA POWDER SEIZED IN KOTA1724 KG DODA SAWDUST SEIZEDPOPPY HUSK RAJASTHANPOPPY KOTA TRUCKPOPPY STRAW RAJASTHAN NEWS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Made In India Shoes For Russian Soldiers: Bihar Shoe Manufacturing Unit Grabs Eyeballs

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

From Lawyer To BSP Tamil Nadu Chief: Who Was K Armstrong?

Explained: How Fiscal Data For First 2 Months Comes As Relief For FM Sitharaman Ahead of Budget 2024-25

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.