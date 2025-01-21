Rajasthan Businessman Dies In Lucknow Hotel, Female Friend Absconds After Leaving Body In Hospital

Lucknow: A businessman from Rajasthan was found dead under mysterious conditions in a hotel in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow district, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, it has been reported that Nilesh Bhandari had fallen unconscious on the floor of the bathroom on Monday night and his female friend along with hotel staff had taken him to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead. However, the woman went absconding after leaving the boy in the hospital, they added.

Chinhat police station inspector Bharat Pathak said Nilesh had come to Lucknow on January 18 for some business meeting and had submitted his wife's Aadhar Card photocopy as identity proof during booking. "He was staying at a hotel in Kamta area of Chinhat and was accompanied by a woman from Madhya Pradesh. Late on Monday night, the two had returned to the hotel after a walk. Nilesh then went to take a bath but had fallen unconscious on the floor," Pathak said.

Upon hearing the woman screaming, the hotel staff rushed to the spot and Nilesh was taken to Lohia Hospital. Doctors examining Nilesh, declared him brought dead.

After this, Nilesh's female friend left saying she had to collect some things from the hotel but did not return to the hospital. Presently, police are searching for her while the body has been sent for post-mortem, the inspector said. Nilesh's autopsy will be conducted after his family arrives, he added.

According to the hotel staff, Nilesh and his female friend were initially staying in room number 302 but had changed the room due to water problem in the bathroom.