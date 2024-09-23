ETV Bharat / state

Major Reshuffle In Rajasthan: 58 IPS, 20 IAS Officers Transferred

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

Rajasthan government ordered a major bureaucratic reshuffle late Sunday transferring 58 IPS and 20 IAS officers.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma (ANI)

Jaipur: In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, Rajasthan has transferred 58 IPS and 20 IAS officers. At the same time, four Indian Police Service (IPS) and eight Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers were given additional charge. The state government's personnel department issued the transfer lists late on Sunday.

Additional Director General (ADG) for planning, modernisation and welfare Govind Gupta was made director general for jails. ADG (Railway) Anil Paliwal was shifted to technical services (telecommunications and technical) and traffic as director general. ADG (Vigilance) Ashok Rathore was shifted to training while ADG (Training) Malini Agrawal was made ADG (civil rights and human trafficking). Another eight ADGs and eight inspector general rank officials were changed.

The Alwar, Bhilwara, Jaipur Rural, Ajmer, Bikaner, Tonk, Beawar, Kota Rural, Jodhpur Rural, Bundi, Deedwana-Kuchaman, Behror, Hanumangarh and Balotra got new superintendents of police (SPs). Charge of SPs of the Kekri, Shahpura, Sanchor and Kekri districts was given to the SPs of other districts. The deputy commissioner of police (DCP) for Jaipur (East) was also changed.

Bikaner SP Tejaswani Gautam will be the Jaipur (East) DCP in place of Kavendra Singh Sagar, who will take over from Gautam the role of Bikaner SP. Among the IAS officers transferred, Bhawani Singh Detha -- member, Revenue Board Ajmer -- was made the principal secretary for Ayurveda while Ambrish Kumar, who was awaiting posting, was made secretary of the medical education department.

Urmila Rajoria, the Kota divisional commissioner (DC) was transferred to the administrative reforms department as secretary while Pali DC Pratibha Singh will take charge as Jodhpur DC. The district collectors of Deeg, Rajsamand, Deedwana-Kuchaman, Sawai Madhopur and Beawar were also changed.

