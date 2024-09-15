Rajasthan: Six Dead, Four Critical After Car Collides Head-On With Unknown Vehicle In Bundi

Bundi: Six people died here in a horrific road accident in the wee hours of Sunday after an Eco car collided head-on with an unknown vehicle on the Jaipur National Highway (NH21) near the Hindoli Police Station Area. Four seriously injured people have been admitted to the Bundi District Hospital, police said.

The six deceased includes an unknown person and Mahesh Nayak, Rajesh Nayak, Madan Nayak, Rajesh Nayak, and Poonam Nayak. Those in critical condition are Pradeep, Jati Nayak, Manoj Nayak, and Aniket Nayak.

Post-mortem will be conducted after the arrival of the family members of the deceased, police said. A squad including Hindoli Deputy Superintendent of Police, Ghanshyam Meena and Police Station Officer, Pawan Meena is investigating the case.

About The Accident: Police said that nine passengers in the Eco car were travelling from Madhya Pradesh to attend the Khatu Shyam Darshan Pujan when the vehicle met with the accident. Six of the occupants died on the spot, while four passengers seated in the rear of the car sustained critical injuries and had to be rushed to a local hospital.

"Locals said that a gravel dumper coming from the wrong side at around 4.30 AM near Lagdariya Bheruji on Jaipur four-lane in Hindoli police station area hit the Eco and claimed six lives. The driver of the accused vehicle fled after the incident," said Additional Superintendent of Police, Uma Sharma.

Delay In Rescue Operation: Police said there was a significant delay in rescuing the victims who were trapped inside the Eco car. The delay in conducting the rescue operation can be attributed to the high number of casualties. Those trapped inside suffered severe blood loss due to the police's hold-up.

SP's Message: Bundi Superintendent of Police Hanuman Prasad Meena said they are confident of nabbing the truck driver who is absconding. Authorities said that there are chance of the accident taking place because of the Eco car driver falling asleep.