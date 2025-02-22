Protest Against 'Dadi' Remark: Congress MLAs In Rajasthan Spend Night In Assembly As Deadlock Continues

Jaipur: The deadlock between the ruling BJP and the opposition continues in the Rajasthan Assembly where Congress legislators are on a sit-in protest inside the Assembly and even spent the night there against the suspension of six of their legislators following a protest in the House on Friday against a minister's remarks on former prime minister India Gandhi.

The ruckus was triggered after Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Avinash Gehlot referred to Indira Gandhi as 'Dadi' in the House during the budget session.

During the Question Hour on Friday, Gehlot pointed to the opposition and said, "In the 2023-24 budget also, like always, you named the scheme (on working women's hostels) after your 'Dadi' (grandmother) Indira Gandhi." The remark led to a heavy uproar in the House, which led to three adjournments.

Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully said that three ministers held talks with the senior MLAs last night but it remained inconclusive and the 'dharna' continued. "We demand that the minister withdraw his remark. There have been precedents that words have been expunged but the government itself does not want to run the House, and therefore, the issue has been created," Jully told reporters on Saturday.

He said that the party MLAs have been holding the 'dharna' in the House after the Speaker adjourned it on Friday after suspending six MLAs. Government chief whip Jogeshwar Garg moved a proposal to suspend Congress MLAs Govind Singh Dotasara, Ramkesh Meena, Amin Kagzi, Jakir Hussain, Hakam Ali and Sanjay Kumar, which was passed by voice vote.

After the proposal to suspend the six MLAs was passed, the Speaker adjourned the House till 11 am on Monday. Following the adjournment, the Congress MLAs started their sit-in in the House and spent the night there.

Mattresses were ordered from outside and arrangements were made for their stay. The Congress MLAs had dinner in the House itself. Food for dinner was brought from the house of MLA Anil Sharma during this time.

Apart from the protest within the Assembly, the Congress will also organise protests at all district headquarters today (February 22) against this incident.

Former CM and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot slammed the ruling BJP and said its leaders were intentionally provoking the opposition. "The situation in the Assembly, I believe the ruling side is intentionally provoking the opposition. There was no reason for you to unnecessarily make sarcastic comment about Indira Gandhi. Even after that, the situation could have been brought under control, but you did not do it..."

Congress National General Secretary and Tonk MLA Sachin Pilot also reacted over the matter and sought the comments be removed from the proceedings and the MLAs' suspension revoked.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa said the minister used the term 'Dadi' for Indira Gandhi "out of respect". "The incident took place inside the state Assembly yesterday, our Minister used the term 'Didi' (for former PM Indira Gandhi) out of respect. But, the opposition took it the wrong way. The Speaker told them that that part would be expunged. Even after that, the opposition did not listen and verbally attacked him. This is condemnable," he said.