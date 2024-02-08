Rajasthan Budget: Finance Minister Allotts Rs 200 Cr for Modernisation of Police Forces

Bharatpur (Rajasthan): Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Diya Kumari presented a Vote on Account (Interim Budget) in the Assembly today and allotted Rs 200 crore for the modernisation of police forces in the state. She said that the amount has been allocated to improve the poor state of law and order in the state.

A Vote on Account is given under Article 116 of the Constitution to cover necessary government expenses for a set amount of time until the budget is approved. It is granted at a cost equal to one-sixth of the entire estimate for a few months. In July, the complete 2024–25 budget will be unveiled.

"During the previous government’s tenure, development slowed down in Rajasthan due to corruption and a poor law and order situation,” Kumari remarked. She also alleged discrepancies between revenue receipts and expenses by the previous administration with State resources.

In her speech, Kumari blamed the previous administration for the financial strain on the state and electrical businesses, accusing them of financial mismanagement, corruption, and a lack of vision.

Quipping that Rajasthan is not a state of 'men only', she asserted that Anti-Romeo squads will be formed there for the safety of girls and women. There has been an increase in the cases of crime against women, especially among the SC and ST categories including rape.

Speaking of cybercrimes, she said that cyber help desks in the newly created 34 police stations of the state will ensure that such cases across the state are reduced. Strict control will also be imposed through hotspots as well, she added.

Women's desks will now be established across 174 police stations in the state. A new scheme, 'Ladli Suraksha Yojana' will be introduced under which CCTVs will be installed across girls' hostels and Nari Niketan. To encourage women's participation in sports, a black belt in sports quota under the Rani Lakshmi Bai Self-Defense Training will be introduced.