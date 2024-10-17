Rajasthan: BSF Seizes 2 Kg Heroin Worth Rs 10 Cr In Sriganganagar

Sriganganagar: The Border Security Force (BSF) recovered two kg heroin worth Rs 10 crore in the international market from Kesarisinghpur area of Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district on Wednesday evening.

Following the seizure, BSF and police launched a search operation in the area. It is suspected that the packet of heroin was dropped by a Pakistani drone for local smugglers, police said.

Sriganganagar SP Gaurav Yadav said that the G Branch of the BSF in Kesarisinghpur area received information about a suspicious packet lying on a field. The jawans immediately reached the spot and took the packet into their possession. The packet contained around two kg of heroine, he said.

After which, a search operation was conducted to ascertain whether more consignments were dropped in the area or not. A probe has been initiated in the surrounding villages and suspicious persons are being questioned. Also, vehicles entering or leaving the villages are being searched and people have been asked to inform in case of any suspicious activity.

In the past too BSF and police had recovered heroin packets from this area. Police said smugglers from Punjab are in contact with their Pakistani counterparts and attempts are made to bring drug consignments from the neighbouring country and these are lifted from the bordering areas through local smugglers. In most of the cases, the miscreants get caught by BSF, police said.

Experts believe smuggling incidents are carried out through drones along the border and an anti-drone technology is needed to curb such activities.