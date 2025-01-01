Rajasthan Borewell Tragedy: 'Chetna To Be Brought Out Soon,' Says District Collector On 10th Day Of Rescue

Kotputli: The district administration is expressing hope of taking Chetna out as the efforts to rescue the three-year-old girl from a 150-foot deep borewell in Kotputli-Behror district entered the tenth day on Wednesday.
District Collector Kalpana Agarwal said on Wednesday morning that Chetna could be taken out soon. According to her, "the rescue team digging the tunnel at a depth of about 170 feet has found her location. The girl will be taken out soon. Ambulance and police contingent have been deployed on the spot."
Separate security has also been put in place at BDM Hospital. District Collector, Superintendent of Police and top officials of the administration are present on the spot.
According to officials overseeing the rescue operation, Chetna has not been making any movement for the past 8 days. It is being told that the girl will be taken out of the borewell through the L-shaped excavation.
More than 5 earlier attempts to take her out had failed. In this, four attempts were made with indigenous methods. The family members had accused the district administration of being negligent. District Collector Kalpana Agarwal on Monday met the girl's family and explained to them the problems being faced in carrying out the rescue operation.
Timeline of events
- 23 December 2024: On Monday afternoon around 1:30 pm, 3-year-old Chetna fell into a borewell while playing.
- 24 December 2024: The girl was pulled 30 feet up from a 150-foot-deep pit, but after this she got stuck.
- 25 December 2024: Before starting the rescue operation with the piling machine, digging the pit was started with the help of JCB. Oxygen was continuously pumped to the pit. The girl's movement was not visible in the camera.
- 26 December 2024: A special team was called from Uttarakhand, after which continuous digging was done with a piling machine. During this, difficulties were faced in the rescue operation due to intermittent rain.
- 27 December 2024: The team of rat hole miners takes charge
- 28 December 2024: A 170-foot pit was dug next to the borewell pit. The work of digging and putting casing in it was also completed. The NDRF team descended with safety equipment to make a tunnel of about 10 feet inwards at 90 degrees.
- 29 December 2024: A tunnel was made by digging 170 feet and L-shaped excavation was digged
- 30 December 2024: The work of digging the tunnel was completed. Due to unknown gas coming out of the tunnel, there was difficulty breathing, due to which the rescue team could not reach the girl.
- 31 December 2024: Even after digging the tunnel, the borewell was not being traced. Following this, another 4 feet tunnel was dug, after which the borewell was traced.