Rajasthan Borewell Tragedy: 'Chetna To Be Brought Out Soon,' Says District Collector On 10th Day Of Rescue

Kotputli: The district administration is expressing hope of taking Chetna out as the efforts to rescue the three-year-old girl from a 150-foot deep borewell in Kotputli-Behror district entered the tenth day on Wednesday.

District Collector Kalpana Agarwal said on Wednesday morning that Chetna could be taken out soon. According to her, "the rescue team digging the tunnel at a depth of about 170 feet has found her location. The girl will be taken out soon. Ambulance and police contingent have been deployed on the spot."

Separate security has also been put in place at BDM Hospital. District Collector, Superintendent of Police and top officials of the administration are present on the spot.

According to officials overseeing the rescue operation, Chetna has not been making any movement for the past 8 days. It is being told that the girl will be taken out of the borewell through the L-shaped excavation.

More than 5 earlier attempts to take her out had failed. In this, four attempts were made with indigenous methods. The family members had accused the district administration of being negligent. District Collector Kalpana Agarwal on Monday met the girl's family and explained to them the problems being faced in carrying out the rescue operation.

Timeline of events