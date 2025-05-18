ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan: Bodies Of Woman, Her 3 Kids Found Floating In Churu Reservoir

Churu: The bodies of a woman and her three young children were found floating in a small reservoir in Bandhanau village of Sardarshahar tehsil on Saturday night, in what police suspect is a case of family dispute.

The deceased have been identified as Jethi (26). Besides, the bodies of her two daughters aged six and four, and son aged two were also recovered.

Police were alerted by villagers about the incident. After receiving information about the incident, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Pradeep Meena from Sardarshahar police station reached the spot and recovered the four bodies from the water reservoir in the presence of the woman's relatives. Station House Officer (SHO) Madan Lal Bishnoi confirmed that all four deaths were due to drowning.