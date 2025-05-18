ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan: Bodies Of Woman, Her 3 Kids Found Floating In Churu Reservoir

The deceased have been identified as Jethi (26). The bodies of her two daughters aged six and four, and son aged two were also recovered.

Rajasthan: Bodies Of Woman, Her 3 Kids Found Floating In Churu Reservoir
Representational image. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 18, 2025 at 12:00 PM IST

Updated : May 18, 2025 at 12:09 PM IST

1 Min Read

Churu: The bodies of a woman and her three young children were found floating in a small reservoir in Bandhanau village of Sardarshahar tehsil on Saturday night, in what police suspect is a case of family dispute.

The deceased have been identified as Jethi (26). Besides, the bodies of her two daughters aged six and four, and son aged two were also recovered.

Police were alerted by villagers about the incident. After receiving information about the incident, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Pradeep Meena from Sardarshahar police station reached the spot and recovered the four bodies from the water reservoir in the presence of the woman's relatives. Station House Officer (SHO) Madan Lal Bishnoi confirmed that all four deaths were due to drowning.

The bodies have been moved to the mortuary of Sardarshahar's government hospital. Police have taken Jethi's husband, Subhash Potliya, into custody and believe that a family dispute is the likely cause of the tragedy. However, the police are investigating both murder and suicide angles.

Initial inquiry revealed that Jethi was married to Subhash about 7 years ago, and her parental home is in Bhadasar Utradha village.

Authorities will conduct a post-mortem examination of the bodies, and further investigation into the incident is underway.

Churu: The bodies of a woman and her three young children were found floating in a small reservoir in Bandhanau village of Sardarshahar tehsil on Saturday night, in what police suspect is a case of family dispute.

The deceased have been identified as Jethi (26). Besides, the bodies of her two daughters aged six and four, and son aged two were also recovered.

Police were alerted by villagers about the incident. After receiving information about the incident, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Pradeep Meena from Sardarshahar police station reached the spot and recovered the four bodies from the water reservoir in the presence of the woman's relatives. Station House Officer (SHO) Madan Lal Bishnoi confirmed that all four deaths were due to drowning.

The bodies have been moved to the mortuary of Sardarshahar's government hospital. Police have taken Jethi's husband, Subhash Potliya, into custody and believe that a family dispute is the likely cause of the tragedy. However, the police are investigating both murder and suicide angles.

Initial inquiry revealed that Jethi was married to Subhash about 7 years ago, and her parental home is in Bhadasar Utradha village.

Authorities will conduct a post-mortem examination of the bodies, and further investigation into the incident is underway.

Last Updated : May 18, 2025 at 12:09 PM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MOTHER ALONG WITH 3 KIDS FOUND DEADMOTHER AND KIDS DEAD IN CHURUBANDHANAU VILLAGESARDARSHAHARRAJASTHAN FAMILY FOUR DIES CHURU

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Hirakud’s Hidden Blessing: Odisha Wetlands Turn A Safe Haven For Nesting Migratory Birds

Write 'Govinda' 10 Lakh Times, Get VIP Darshan: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Spiritual Challenge For Youth

Operation Sindoor Was Precise, Calibrated And Timely: Major General (Retd) Harsha Kakkar

Assam-based Entrepreneur Comes Up With New Blend of Tea - 'Sindoor -Pride' To Honor Indian Security Forces

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.