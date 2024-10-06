Rajasthan: Bodies Of Missing Minors Found In Water Tank In Jaisalmer

Jaisalmer: In a shocking incident, the bodies of two missing minor children were found in a water tank in the Babbar Magra area of Jaisalmer city in Rajasthan. The victims, six-year-old Adil Khan and seven-year-old Hasnain Khan were reported missing on Saturday evening.

According to the police, bodies were discovered in a nearby water tank on Sunday after the family members and police launched a search operation. The children's bodies bore injury marks, sparking suspicions of murder. Hasnain had head injuries, while Adil had neck marks suggesting strangulation.

The family and villagers staged a protest outside the hospital mortuary, demanding justice and an investigation into the alleged murders. Ayub Khan, a relative of the deceased stated, "The tank's lid was closed, and the water level was only two feet and one inch deep, whereas the children were over three feet tall. This was no accident; they were murdered and dumped."

Superintendent of Police of Jaisalmer Sudhir Chaudhary assured that a special team and DST are investigating the case. The cause of death will be determined after postmortem. Tensions are running high in the community, with many gathering in support of the protesting family. The police have urged calm and promised a thorough investigation.