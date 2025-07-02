Rajasthan: Bodies Of Four Family Members Found In Barmer Water Tank

Barmer: The bodies of four members of a family were found at a water in Barmer district of Rajasthan on Tuesday. The deceased included a man, his wife and their two children.

Circle Officer of Ramsar, Manaram Garg said that in the preliminary investigation, it appears all of them died by suicide. Barmer Police shared information about the incident on X. Police said in the post that the bodies of Shivlal, his wife and two children were found in the tank of their house in Undu.

Locals said Shivlal was engaged in handicrafts work in Jaipur. He had returned to the village only two months ago. The mysterious death of Shivlal, his wife and two children sent shockwaves in the locality, prompting police to investigate the case with urgency.

On receiving the information, additional superintendent of police (ASP) of Barmer also reached the spot with a police team. FSL and MOB teams were called to the spot. Police are trying to find out whether it was a suicide or an accident. Police are exploring various angles to figure out what led to the incident. The woman's parents, who are from Baytu in Balotra district were informed about the incident. Police said the investigation is on.



