Rajasthan: Bodies Of 4 Girls Who Drowned While Bathing Recovered Next Day

Dholpur (Rajasthan): Bodies of four girls, aged 10 to 14 years, who drowned on Sunday while bathing on the occasion of Rishi Panchami in Rajasthan's Dholpur district, were recovered on Monday.

The incident took place in Bothpura village under Maniyan police station area. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team along with the help of divers from Bharatpur, fished out the bodies from Parvati river this morning. The local police have shifted the bodies to Maniyan Hospital for post-mortem.

Maniyan police station in-charge Naresh Sharma said that the deceased have been identified as Priya (12), Tanu (10), Anjali (14) and Mohini (14).

"In the wake of the accident on Sunday, a second team of divers was called from Bharatpur to assist the SDRF team of Dholpur. The rescue operation continued till late last night and resumed from this morning. After searching for nearly 24 hours, the four bodies were recovered from Parvati river," he said.

The rescue operation was constantly monitored by District Collector Srinidhi BT and SP Sumit Meharda. The bodies will be handed over to their families after autopsy, Sharma added.