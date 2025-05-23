Rajasthan Board 12th Result Declared: Boys Top In Science And Commerce, Girls Shine In Arts

Ajmer: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has announced the Class 12 results for all three streams—Arts, Commerce, and Science—along with the Senior Upadhyay examination. The overall pass percentages are impressive this year: 97.78% for Arts, 99.07% for Commerce, and 98.43% for Science. The Senior Upadhyay result stood at 97.76%.

Education Minister Madan Dilawar joined the result declaration via videoconferencing and revealed the names and scores of the top-performing students across all streams.

This year, boys outperformed girls in the Science and Commerce streams, while girls secured higher results in the Arts and Senior Upadhyay examinations.

Like last year, the results of all three Class 12 streams—Arts, Commerce, and Science—have been released together. This year, the pass percentage was 97.78% in Arts, 99.07% in Commerce, and 98.43% in Science. The Senior Upadhyaya exam recorded a pass percentage of 97.76%.

Board Secretary Kailash Chandra Sharma said that this year, 8,93,616 candidates registered for the Class 12 examinations. Among them, the highest number, 5,87,475, was registered in the Arts stream, followed by 2,73,984 in the Science stream and 28,250 in the Commerce stream. Additionally, 3,907 candidates registered for the Senior Upadhyaya exam. Sharma added that the Class 12 examinations were held from March 6 to April 9.

Science Stream

Out of 2,73,915 registered candidates in the Science stream, 2,72,138 appeared for the examination. Among them, 1,66,042 were boys and 1,01,822 were girls. Boys outperformed girls, with a pass percentage of 99.02%, compared to 98.07% for girls. The overall pass percentage in the Science stream was 98.43%.

Commerce Stream

A total of 28,248 candidates were registered in the Commerce stream, out of which 28,010 appeared for the examination. Among them, 18,445 were boys and 9,305 were girls. In terms of performance, boys outperformed girls, with a pass percentage of 99.27% compared to 98.97% for girls. The overall pass percentage in the Commerce stream was 99.07%.

Arts Stream

A total of 5,87,444 candidates registered in the Arts stream, of whom 5,78,164 appeared for the examination. Among those who sat the exam, 2,67,737 were boys and 2,97,609 were girls. Girls outperformed boys, achieving a pass rate of 98.42% compared to 97.09% for boys. The overall pass percentage in the Arts stream was 97.78%.Senior Upadhyay

The board does not release the merit list

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education does not release the merit list for any examination, but this tradition has also been broken after many years. Education Minister Madan Dilawar joined the Nagaur Collectorate Auditorium through videoconferencing.

With the release of the board's 12th class results, Education Minister Madan Dilawar announced the names of the students securing the highest marks in all three faculties and their results. When information was sought from Administrator Mahesh Chandra Sharma in this matter, he said that after the results are released, the names and results of the students securing the highest marks are visible in the public domain. He said that the results will also be released soon.