Rajasthan Class 10 Board Exam Result Out: Girls Outshine Boys In Overall Performance

Ajmer: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has officially declared the results of the Class 10 board exams and the ‘Praveshika Exam 2025’. The announcement in this regard was made during a press conference, which was headed by the RBSE Chairman and the state Education Minister, Madan Dilawar. Candidates can check their results on the board’s official website.
Dilawar released the result by connecting to the board office through video conferencing from the Kota Collectorate.
This year, 93.60 per cent of students have qualified in the exam, while the pass percentage in the Praveshika examination is 86.67 per cent.
Per board administration, the result has improved as compared to last year, when 93.03 per cent of students had qualified.
Board administrator Mahesh Chandra Sharma said that a total of 1,094,186 candidates had registered for the examination this year, out of which 1,071,460 students appeared in the examination and 1,002,842 students were declared successful.
The girls have performed better than the boys this time also, as their pass percentage is 94.08 per cent, and that of the boys is 93.16 per cent, he said.
Similarly, 7,316 students had registered for the Praveshika examination, out of which 7,099 students appeared and 5,940 students qualified.
“In this examination, the result of the students was 82.01 per cent, and that of the girl students was 85.03 per cent. However, the students performed better overall in the entrance examination,” officials said.
Board Secretary Kailash Chandra Sharma said that this year's examinations were conducted from March 6 to April 4 at 6100 examination centres across the state.
Compared to last year, this time there has been an increase in the number of students registering for and appearing in the examination, he said.
In 2024, 1,060,751 students had registered, out of which 1,039,895 students appeared in the examination.
The 10th exam results of the last 6 years have been as follows:
- Year---- Percentage (In %)
- 2020-----80.64
- 2021-----99.56
- 2022-----82.89
- 2023-----90.49
- 2024-----93.03
- 2025-----93.60