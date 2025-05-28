ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan Class 10 Board Exam Result Out: Girls Outshine Boys In Overall Performance

Ajmer: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has officially declared the results of the Class 10 board exams and the ‘Praveshika Exam 2025’. The announcement in this regard was made during a press conference, which was headed by the RBSE Chairman and the state Education Minister, Madan Dilawar. Candidates can check their results on the board’s official website.

Dilawar released the result by connecting to the board office through video conferencing from the Kota Collectorate.

This year, 93.60 per cent of students have qualified in the exam, while the pass percentage in the Praveshika examination is 86.67 per cent.

Per board administration, the result has improved as compared to last year, when 93.03 per cent of students had qualified.

Board administrator Mahesh Chandra Sharma said that a total of 1,094,186 candidates had registered for the examination this year, out of which 1,071,460 students appeared in the examination and 1,002,842 students were declared successful.

The girls have performed better than the boys this time also, as their pass percentage is 94.08 per cent, and that of the boys is 93.16 per cent, he said.