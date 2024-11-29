Rajasthan BJP President Madan Rathore Gets Death Threat Over Phone Call

Jaipur: Rajasthan BJP president and Rajya Sabha MP Madan Rathore has received a death threat over phone from an unidentified person on Friday. He has lodged a police complaint in Delhi and also informed the Rajasthan DGP and chief secretary about the threat call.

Rathore, who is presently in the national capital to attend the Parliament session said the caller first abused him and then threatened to kill him. Based on his complaint, a case was registered at Parliament Street police station and investigations have been launched.

Police are trying to collect information about the number from which Rathore received the threat call.

Meanwhile, Rathore has written a letter to the Delhi Police Commissioner, complaining that during a public hearing on Friday morning, he received a call on his mobile from an unknown number. The caller insulted him and threatened to kill him, Rathore complained.

Delhi's Parliament Street police station is probing into the matter and examining the details of the phone number from which the threat call was received. Initially, it came to light that the threat call came from Bihar. However, further investigations are still underway, officials said.

Rathore has also informed the DGP and chief secretary of Rajasthan about the incident.