Rajasthan BJP MP Demands SIT Probe Into Rape-Blackmail Case

Bhilwara: Bharatiya Janata Party from Rajasthan's Bhilwara constituency, Damodar Agarwal has demanded constitution of a Special Investigation Team to probe the shocking gang rape and blackmail of a girl in the state alleged to have taken place in March last year.

Police have arrested eight accused in connection with the sexual assault and blackmailing of a girl through obscene photos and videos in Kotwali police station area of the city.

Kotwali police station in-charge CI Gajendra Singh Naruka said that the girl living in Kotwali police station limits lodged a complaint at the police station on Sunday night.

Singh said that in her complaint, the girl stated that in March 2024, the accused Ashraf and his friend raped her by forcibly giving her intoxicants in a cafe located at Badla intersection of the city. The accused also clicked photos and videos of the assault which they shared with their friends, the complainant said. She said that the accused later blackmailed her and raped her through blackmail. On the report of the girl, the Kotwali police station registered a case against the accused and started investigation.

By late Monday evening, eight accused 20-year-old Ashraf son of Zakir Hussain, 23-year-old Sanveer Mohammad son of Shakoor Mohammad, 30-year-old Shahrukh Khan son of Abdul Latif, 22-year-old Soybanur Mohammad son of Shaddiq Mohammad, 24-year-old Faizan Gauri son of Mohammad Sattar Mansoori, 24-year-old Soheb Sheikh son of Mohammad Ismail, 25-year-old Khalid son of Mohammad Ismail, 31-year-old Aamir Khan son of Ahmed Khan have been arrested. The accused were presented at the judge's residence on Tuesday night, from where they have been handed over on two-day remand.

BJP MP from Bhilwara Damodar Agarwal, who met Bhilwara SP Dharmendra Singh Yadav in connection with the case, demanded the formation of an SIT at the district level. Bhilwara SP Dharmendra Singh Yadav said that the police will investigate the case from every aspect and if needed, an SIT will also be formed to probe the case.