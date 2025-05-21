ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan BJP MLA Kanwarlal Meena Surrenders Before Trial Court In A 20-Year-Old Case

Jhalawar: BJP MLA from Rajasthan's Anta city, Kanwarlal Meena, has surrendered before a trial court on Wednesday in connection with a 20-year-old case, where he was sentenced to three years in jail for threatening an official. Earlier, the Supreme Court had rejected his petition and gave him two weeks to surrender.

Prior to his surrender before the Manohar Thana court today, Meena offered puja at the Kamkheda Balaji temple and took the blessings of Balaji.

Meena was accused of obstructing government work and threatening an official by pointing a pistol at him 20 years ago. The ADJ Court, Aklera sentenced him to three years in jail. After this, Meena knocked the door of the high court against this decision. While hearing the MLA's petition, the high court upheld the decision of ADG Court Aklera.

Failing to get any relief from the high court, Meena challenged the lower court's decision at the Supreme Court and appealed to reconsider the three-year sentence. After this, a single bench of the Supreme Court granted him relief but the decision was overturned by the double bench of the apex court and the MLA was asked to surrender before the trial court in two weeks.