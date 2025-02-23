Alwar: A young Bhavai dance sensation from Rajasthan's Alwar returned has set a Guinness world record in Italy by balancing 18 glasses on his head.

Praveen Prajapat, 20, returned to his hometown to a grand welcome on Saturday after performing the Bhavai dance in Italy's Milan last Thursday. He got his name registered in the Guinness Book of Records through his art.

Rajasthan Bhavai Dance Sensation Praveen Prajapat Sets Guinness World Record In Italy (ETV Bharat)

Praveen said that he departed for a 4-day tour to Italy on 16 February and achieved the feat of keeping 18 glasses on his head and balancing himself three meters forward and as much distance backward thereby setting a Guinness world record.

Praveen has demonstrated his art in many states of the country and at the international level as well. He has also participated as a contestant in 'America's Got Talent' where he stunned the judges with his 'matka Bhavai'.

Praveen said that he practices dance continuously and credited hard work for his rare feat in Italy. Praveen's father, Bane Singh is also adept in Bhavai dance. He has performed his art in more than 45 countries.

Singh said that his son is taking the Bhavai dance art forward, for which the family is happy.

What Is Bhavai Dance?

Bhavai dance is a genre of folk dance popular in Rajasthan. Bhavai artistes balance a number of earthen or metal pitchers on their head and dance at the same time.

Jodhpur resident Krishna Vyas Chhangani is credited to be the first Bhavai dancer of the country.