Rajasthan: Banswara set for triangular contest as Cong's Arvind Sita Damor files nomination

Jaipur: Congress leader Arvind Sita Damor on Thursday filed his nomination papers from Rajasthan's Banswara Lok Sabha constituency, setting the stage for a triangular contest in the tribal-dominated seat. Damor submitted his papers hours before the deadline for filing nominations expired.

The Congress has authorised Damor to file his nomination papers from Banswara Lok Sabha seat, a Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) spokesperson said here. The Congress did not publicly announce any candidate for the seat. There was speculation that the party might forge an alliance with the Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP) in Banswara.

Later, the BAP fielded party MLA Rajkumar Roat as its candidate from Banswara. The BJP has fielded former Congress minister Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya from Banswara-Dungarpur. A total of 216 candidates have filed nomination papers from 13 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan where polling will be held in the second phase on April 26, according to the election department.

Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan will be held in two phases on April 19 and 26. Banswara will go to polls in the second phase along with 12 other seats. The counting of votes will be taken up on June 4.