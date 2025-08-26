Rajasthan Bans Sale Of Eggs For Paryushana, Anant Chaturdashi Festivals

Jaipur: For the first time, orders have been issued to ban the sale of eggs in Rajasthan on Paryushana, the annual fasting ritual for the Jains, and Anant Chaturdashi. Till now, only shops selling meat and fish have been asked to remain closed on these occasions.

JP Chandrasekhar, director of the Department of Autonomous Governance, issued the order on Monday, which clearly mentions that on the occasion of Paryushana and Samvatsari, falling on August 28, and Anant Chaturdashi, falling on September 6, all non-veg shops, slaughterhouses and shops selling eggs will be kept closed across the state.

"There has been a constant demand from religious organisations to follow the principles of non-violence during these festivals. In view of this, the government has decided to change the tradition this time by imposing a ban on the sale of eggs as well. The order will be applicable across the state, including areas under municipal corporations and municipal councils. The head of municipalities will enforce the ban on the ground," Chandrasekhar said.

The Department of Autonomous Governance has issued the order. (ETV Bharat)

Non-violence is considered supreme in Jainism. It is believed that every living being, whether it is a small insect, a microscopic aquatic creature or an animal or bird, is endowed with a soul. Eating meat or fish means killing a living being, which is a violation of the tenets. Similarly, there is a possibility of life in eggs as well. Jainism believes that even if some eggs are unfertilised, there is a possibility of life in them. Hence, eating eggs is also considered equal to violence.

Traditionally, there was a system of keeping only meat and fish shops closed. Still, for the first time this year, the sale of eggs has also been curbed following the principle of 'Ahimsa Paramo Dharma' (non-violence is the supreme religion).