Punjab: Bank Employee Arrested For Stealing Crores From Customer Accounts

Faridkot: A bank worker from the State Bank of India in Punjab's Faridkot was arrested on Friday for stealing huge amounts of money from people's bank accounts. The employee, Amit Dhingra, worked as a clerk at the SBI branch in Sadak town.

Amit had been working at this bank branch for many years. People trusted him because he had been there so long. But he used this trust to steal money from customer accounts without them knowing. He moved the stolen money into his wife's bank account, so police arrested her too.

When people complained about missing money, police started looking for Amit. He had run away and was hiding. With help from technical experts, police found out he was hiding in Mathura-Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh. They also learned he might try to escape to Mumbai.

Police quickly sent a team to Mathura and found Amit with help from local UP police. When they tried to arrest him, he threatened to jump from the ninth floor of a building to hurt himself. But police handled the situation carefully and arrested him safely. They brought him back to Faridkot late at night.

Police chief Dr. Pragya Jain said 186 people have complained so far about stolen money. The total amount stolen is about 14 crore rupees, but this number might grow as more people file complaints.

The Police will ask the court to keep Amit in jail while they investigate. They want to find out where he hid all the stolen money so they can return it to the people. The bank has promised that all customers who lost money will get it back. The investigation is still continuing as more victims come forward.