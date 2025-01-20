Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani Suffers Heart Attack In Patna

Patna: Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani, who is in Patna to attend the two-day All India Presiding Officers' Conference, suffered a heart attack and was admitted at the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS) here on Monday.

Devnani was admitted to the hospital after his health condition suddenly deteriorated this morning. After first-aid, preparations will be taken to send him back to Rajasthan by air ambulance.

Devnani, BJP MLA from Ajmer North and first Sindhi to be appointed as Rajasthan Speaker, is undergoing treatment under the supervision of a team of doctors at IGIMS, Bihar Assembly Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav said.

"The Rajasthan Speaker's health suddenly deteriorated in the morning. He started complaining of gastric problems along with chest pain. After this, he was admitted to IGIMS. Once his health condition normalises, he will be sent back to Rajasthan by air ambulance," Yadav said.

The 85th All India Presiding Officers' Conference was inaugurated by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in the Bihar Legislative Assembly premises today. The conference is being held on '75th Anniversary of Constitution: Contribution of Parliament and State Legislative Bodies in strengthening constitutional values'.

Presiding officers from across the country have come to Patna to attend the conference, which saw participation from deputy Speakers, Assembly Speakers of all states and Legislative Council Chairman.