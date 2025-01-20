ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani Suffers Heart Attack In Patna

Vasudev Devnani had come to attend 85th All India Presiding Officers' Conference in Patna but was hospitalised after suffering chest pain this morning.

Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani Suffers Heart Attack In Patna
File photo of Vasudev Devnani (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 20, 2025, 5:19 PM IST

Patna: Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani, who is in Patna to attend the two-day All India Presiding Officers' Conference, suffered a heart attack and was admitted at the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS) here on Monday.

Devnani was admitted to the hospital after his health condition suddenly deteriorated this morning. After first-aid, preparations will be taken to send him back to Rajasthan by air ambulance.

Devnani, BJP MLA from Ajmer North and first Sindhi to be appointed as Rajasthan Speaker, is undergoing treatment under the supervision of a team of doctors at IGIMS, Bihar Assembly Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav said.

"The Rajasthan Speaker's health suddenly deteriorated in the morning. He started complaining of gastric problems along with chest pain. After this, he was admitted to IGIMS. Once his health condition normalises, he will be sent back to Rajasthan by air ambulance," Yadav said.

The 85th All India Presiding Officers' Conference was inaugurated by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in the Bihar Legislative Assembly premises today. The conference is being held on '75th Anniversary of Constitution: Contribution of Parliament and State Legislative Bodies in strengthening constitutional values'.

Presiding officers from across the country have come to Patna to attend the conference, which saw participation from deputy Speakers, Assembly Speakers of all states and Legislative Council Chairman.

Read more

  1. Om Birla Inaugurates All India Presiding Officers' Conference in Patna
  2. Ex-Mayor And NCP (SP) Leader Mahesh Kothe Dies Of Heart Attack After Prayagraj Holy Dip

Patna: Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani, who is in Patna to attend the two-day All India Presiding Officers' Conference, suffered a heart attack and was admitted at the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS) here on Monday.

Devnani was admitted to the hospital after his health condition suddenly deteriorated this morning. After first-aid, preparations will be taken to send him back to Rajasthan by air ambulance.

Devnani, BJP MLA from Ajmer North and first Sindhi to be appointed as Rajasthan Speaker, is undergoing treatment under the supervision of a team of doctors at IGIMS, Bihar Assembly Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav said.

"The Rajasthan Speaker's health suddenly deteriorated in the morning. He started complaining of gastric problems along with chest pain. After this, he was admitted to IGIMS. Once his health condition normalises, he will be sent back to Rajasthan by air ambulance," Yadav said.

The 85th All India Presiding Officers' Conference was inaugurated by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in the Bihar Legislative Assembly premises today. The conference is being held on '75th Anniversary of Constitution: Contribution of Parliament and State Legislative Bodies in strengthening constitutional values'.

Presiding officers from across the country have come to Patna to attend the conference, which saw participation from deputy Speakers, Assembly Speakers of all states and Legislative Council Chairman.

Read more

  1. Om Birla Inaugurates All India Presiding Officers' Conference in Patna
  2. Ex-Mayor And NCP (SP) Leader Mahesh Kothe Dies Of Heart Attack After Prayagraj Holy Dip

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

VASUDEV DEVNANIHEART ATTACK IN PATNAIGIMSRAJASTHAN SPEAKERVASUDEV DEVNANI HAS HEART ATTACK

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

AI To Affordable Care, What India’s Healthcare Sector Is Hoping For In The Union Budget 2025

Settling Down In Goa Is A Dream That's Getting Pricier Every Year, Will 2025 Be Different?

Whatever Was Done In Galwan Shouldn’t Get Repeated: Army Chief

IMDb's 20 Most Anticipated Films of 2025: Salman's Sikandar or Yash Starrer Toxic, Which One Topped the List?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.