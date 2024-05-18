Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Nominates Members for 15 Committees of 16th Assembly

Jaipur: Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani on Friday constituted 15 committees of the sixteenth Rajasthan Assembly. The committees include the Legislative Assembly's Rules Committee, Ethics Committee, Committee on Local Bodies and Panchayati Raj Institutions, Privileges Committee, Committee on Subordinate Legislation, Petition Committee, Committee on Government Assurances, Questions and References Committee, Environment Committee, Library Committee and Committee on Women and Children.

The Speaker has appointed the Chairpersons and members for Backward Classes Welfare Committee, Scheduled Caste Welfare Committee, Scheduled Tribe Welfare Committee and Minority Welfare Committee. Earlier, Assembly Speaker Devnani had constituted four committees: Public Accounts Committee, Estimate Committee 'A', Estimate Committee 'B' and Government Undertaking Committee on April 17.



Rules Committee: The Chairman of the Committee will be the Speaker Vasudev Devnani himself while the members of the committee include Vasundhara Raje, Ashok Gehlot, Siddhi Kumari, Hanuman Beniwal, Murari Lal Meena, Sachin Pilot, Pratap Lal Bhil and Deepti Kiran Maheshwari.

Ethics Committee: The Chairman of the committee will be Harish Chaudhary and its members are Kalpana Devi, Suresh Modi, Hansraj Patel, Balmukundacharya, Jaideep Bihani, Umesh Meena, Bhagwan Ram Saini and Abhimanyu.

Committee for Local Bodies and Panchayati Raj Institutions: Hari Singh Rawat has been nominated as the Chairman of the committee and its members are Zuber Khan, Kaluram, Kanwar Lal, Ramswaroop Lamba, Virendra Singh, Ladu Lal Pitalia, Kuldeep, Chetan Patel, Vidyadhar Singh and Vinod Kumar.

Privilege Committee: Chairman of the committee is Pushpendra Singh and its members are Siddhi Kumari, Pratap Lal Bhil, Manoj Kumar, Ramila Khadiya, Pushkar Lal Dangi, Ashok, Lalaram Bairwa, Shankar Lal Decha and Mangelal Meena.

Committee on Subordinate Legislation: The Chairperson of the committee is Anita Bhadel and its members- Shanti Dhariwal, Kailash Chand Verma, Kaluram, Rohit Bohra, Ashok, Vishwaraj Singh Mewar, Udaylal Dangi, Prashant Sharma and Ravindra Singh Bhati.

Petition Committee: The Chairman of the committee is Hamir Singh Bhayal and its members- Kanwar Lal, Virendra Singh, Ganesh Ghoghra, Jeevanand Vyas, Radheshyam Bairwa, Tarachand Sanjay Kumar Bhotiram, Ganeshraj Bansal.

Committee on Government Assurances: Chairman of the committee is Jitendra Kumar Gothwal and its members Murari Lal Meena, Nana Lal Ninama, Govind Prasad, Ram Swaroop Lamba, Amit Chachan, Anshuman Singh Bhati, Devi Singh Shekhawat, Manish Yadav and Ashok Kumar Kothari.

Question and Reference Committee: Chairman of the committee is Sandeep Sharma and its members- Jabbar Singh Sankhala Gopichand Meena, Amit Wachan, Pushkar Lal Dangi, Mukesh Bhakar, Darshan Singh, Anshuman Singh Bhati, Devendra Joshi and Manish Yadav.

Environment Related Committee: Chairman of the committee is Dayaram Parmar and members- Ramniwas Gavadiya, Rohit Bohra, Bhagchand Tankra. There will be Atul Bhansali, Virendra Singh, Rajendra Vikram Singh Jakhal, Dungarram Gaidar and Ashok Kothari.

Library Committee: Chairman of the committee is Surendra Singh Rathod and members-Gopichand Bhina, Ramniwas Gavadiya, Deepchand Chauriya, Jaswant Singh Gurjar, Laxman Ram, Mahend Pal Meena, Devendra Joshi, Pusatram Deora and Pitram Singh Kala.

Committee for Welfare of Women and Children: Chairperson of the committee is Shobha Chauhan and members - Kalamta Devi, Deepti Kiran Massi, Ramita Khadiya, Nauksham Shikha Mile Barala, Shimla Devi Sushila Rameshwar Dudi, Priyanka Dhaudhari and Ritu Banawat.

Committee for Welfare of Backward Classes: The members of the committee include Deepchand Khairia, Jaswant Singh Gurjar, Shailesh Singh, Subhash Meel, Udaylal Bhadana, Harlal Saharan, Suresh Gurjar, Lalit Yadav and Vikas Chaudhary.

Scheduled Caste Welfare Committee: The committee comprises members Chunni Lal, CL Premi, Manoj Kumar, Sohan Lal Nayak, Aduram Meghwal, Lalaram Berwa, Vikram Banshiwal, Ramavatar Bairava, Ramsahay Verma, Geeta Barwad and Anita Jatav.

Scheduled Tribe Welfare Committee: The members of the committee are Nanalal Ninama. Jabbar Singh Sankhla, Kailash Chandra Meena, Mrs. Idra, Laxman, Ghanshyam, Hansraj Meena, Ram Bilas, Shankar Lal Decha, Mangelal Meena and Thawar Chand.

Committee for Welfare of Minorities: The members of the committee are Manoj Kumar, Hakam Ali, Amin Kagzi, Zakir Hussain, Govind Prasad, Rupinder Singh Kunnar, Uday Lal Dangi, Tarachand Jain, Pratap Puri and Gurveer Singh.