Rajasthan Assembly Hidden Camera Row: Minister Asks Congress To Look Into Own Character

Jaipur: Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar on Sunday said the Congress should look into its own character before commenting on others.

"If you go to their village and ask about their characterlessness, who knows how many such incidents will come to light. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi says people visit temples to tease girls. He himself has gone to temples many times. Did he also go for the same purpose? Who can be more characterless than this? Isn't it characterless to walk with your hands on the shoulders of girls and to flirt with them during your tour?" he asked.

His verbal attack follows Dotasra's allegations against Speaker Vasudev Devnani over the issue of hidden cameras in the Assembly, alleging the Speaker wants to spy on women legislators. Dotasra alleged that two additional cameras were secretly installed in the House and claimed the Speaker was misusing them to focus particularly on women legislators. "The Speaker wants to see what women are wearing, in what condition they are sitting, and what they are talking about. His focus is more on women. A person who has no shame should die by drowning himself," he told reporters after a party meeting.

Dilawar said everyone knows about Congress leaders. The Bhanwari scandal happened, but all its layers were not revealed. Otherwise, one or two more people would have been on the dock. "It is possible that Dotasra would also have been involved in it, because these are the people who follow in his footsteps. If the cameras are installed in the Congress office, does Dotasara peep at the women members? He himself must have installed cameras in the Congress office out of his characterlessness, as such thoughts come to the mind of characterless people," Dilawar added.

The minister said there are many such incidents which can expose the characterlessness of Congress leaders. Delhi's tandoor murder case and Ajmer's obscene blackmail case are just a few. "Dotasra and his team were busy protecting such people. These people are also in favour of not abolishing triple talaq and the practice of halal. Congress members consider characterlessness as purity," he added.