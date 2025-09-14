Rajasthan Assembly Hidden Camera Row: Minister Asks Congress To Look Into Own Character
Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra had alleged that Speaker Vasudev Devnani was misusing the hidden cameras to zero in on women legislators in particular.
Published : September 14, 2025 at 3:41 PM IST
Jaipur: Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar on Sunday said the Congress should look into its own character before commenting on others.
"If you go to their village and ask about their characterlessness, who knows how many such incidents will come to light. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi says people visit temples to tease girls. He himself has gone to temples many times. Did he also go for the same purpose? Who can be more characterless than this? Isn't it characterless to walk with your hands on the shoulders of girls and to flirt with them during your tour?" he asked.
His verbal attack follows Dotasra's allegations against Speaker Vasudev Devnani over the issue of hidden cameras in the Assembly, alleging the Speaker wants to spy on women legislators. Dotasra alleged that two additional cameras were secretly installed in the House and claimed the Speaker was misusing them to focus particularly on women legislators. "The Speaker wants to see what women are wearing, in what condition they are sitting, and what they are talking about. His focus is more on women. A person who has no shame should die by drowning himself," he told reporters after a party meeting.
Dilawar said everyone knows about Congress leaders. The Bhanwari scandal happened, but all its layers were not revealed. Otherwise, one or two more people would have been on the dock. "It is possible that Dotasra would also have been involved in it, because these are the people who follow in his footsteps. If the cameras are installed in the Congress office, does Dotasara peep at the women members? He himself must have installed cameras in the Congress office out of his characterlessness, as such thoughts come to the mind of characterless people," Dilawar added.
The minister said there are many such incidents which can expose the characterlessness of Congress leaders. Delhi's tandoor murder case and Ajmer's obscene blackmail case are just a few. "Dotasra and his team were busy protecting such people. These people are also in favour of not abolishing triple talaq and the practice of halal. Congress members consider characterlessness as purity," he added.
Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also hit out at Devnani, terming the incident "a very serious matter". He alleged that the control system of the extra cameras was placed in the Speaker's chamber. "Only he (Speaker) or his private secretary can see it. This is a very big crime and it must be investigated," Gehlot said.
Earlier, Leader of the Opposition and senior Congress leader Tika Ram Jully raised the matter on the Assembly floor, questioning who had access to the additional cameras and why they remained active even after the House was adjourned. He alleged that the surveillance was intended to monitor the Opposition. Jully has also written to Governor Harubhau Bagde, demanding an inquiry into the matter.
The controversy over hidden cameras has escalated into a major political flashpoint in Rajasthan. Congress created a ruckus over the alleged secret cameras installed in the Rajasthan Assembly on Wednesday, with MLAs attending the house wearing caps with the slogan 'Jagga Jasoos' and alleging spying on them, calling it a violation of Article 21 of the Constitution.
Jully said the BJP is running a spying network by installing two secret cameras on the benches of the Opposition. "The entire proceeding is on record when the House is in session, but during adjournment our informal conversation is being recorded through these secret cameras," he had alleged in the House, and asked, "Who has access to these cameras?"
Congress MLAs held protests outside and in the House and even boycotted the speech of Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma over the issue.
Also Read: