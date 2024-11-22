ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan Assembly Bypolls: Vote Counting Scheduled For Saturday

Jaipur: The counting of votes for seven assembly seats in Rajasthan will take place on Saturday. following bypolls held on November 13.

The bypolls recorded a voter turnout of over 64 per cent, with the highest turnout in Ramgarh at 71.45 per cent. Voting was conducted amid tight security in the constituencies of Jhunjhunu, Dausa, Deoli-Uniara, Khinvsar, Chorasi, Salumber, and Ramgarh, with the polls closing at 5 pm.

Ramgarh saw the highest turnout, followed by Khinvsar (71.04 per cent), Chorasi (68.55 per cent), Salumber (64.19 per cent), Jhunjhunu (61.8 per cent), Deoli-Uniara (60,61 per cent), and Dausa (55.63 per cent).

The bypolls were necessitated by the deaths of Congress MLA Zubair Khan in Ramgarh and BJP MLA Amritlal Meena in Salumber. The remaining five seats became vacant after their MLAs were elected to the Lok Sabha.