ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan Assembly Bypolls: Vote Counting Scheduled For Saturday

Rajasthan assembly bypolls saw 64 per cent turnout amid incidents like an independent candidate slapping an election officer. The results will be declared on Saturday.

Rajasthan assembly bypolls saw 64 per cent turnout amid incidents like an independent candidate slapping an election officer. The results will be declared on Saturday.
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 52 minutes ago

Jaipur: The counting of votes for seven assembly seats in Rajasthan will take place on Saturday. following bypolls held on November 13.

The bypolls recorded a voter turnout of over 64 per cent, with the highest turnout in Ramgarh at 71.45 per cent. Voting was conducted amid tight security in the constituencies of Jhunjhunu, Dausa, Deoli-Uniara, Khinvsar, Chorasi, Salumber, and Ramgarh, with the polls closing at 5 pm.

Ramgarh saw the highest turnout, followed by Khinvsar (71.04 per cent), Chorasi (68.55 per cent), Salumber (64.19 per cent), Jhunjhunu (61.8 per cent), Deoli-Uniara (60,61 per cent), and Dausa (55.63 per cent).

The bypolls were necessitated by the deaths of Congress MLA Zubair Khan in Ramgarh and BJP MLA Amritlal Meena in Salumber. The remaining five seats became vacant after their MLAs were elected to the Lok Sabha.

In Deoli-Uniara, an incident occurred when independent candidate Naresh Meena slapped the sub-divisional officer, Amit Chaudhary, during election duty. Meena, a Congress rebel, is contesting against BJP and Congress candidates.

The race is fierce in several constituencies, with Hanuman Beniwal's RLP and Rajkumar Roat's BAP also competing. In Khinvsar, Kanika Beniwal of RLP is contesting against BJP's Rewant Ram Danga. In Jhunjhunu, Congress's Amit Ola, the son of MP Brijendra Ola, faces BJP's Rajendra Bhamboo and independent Rajendra Singh Gudha.

Rajasthan's 200-seat assembly currently has 114 BJP MLAs, 65 Congress MLAs, three from BAP, and several independents.

Jaipur: The counting of votes for seven assembly seats in Rajasthan will take place on Saturday. following bypolls held on November 13.

The bypolls recorded a voter turnout of over 64 per cent, with the highest turnout in Ramgarh at 71.45 per cent. Voting was conducted amid tight security in the constituencies of Jhunjhunu, Dausa, Deoli-Uniara, Khinvsar, Chorasi, Salumber, and Ramgarh, with the polls closing at 5 pm.

Ramgarh saw the highest turnout, followed by Khinvsar (71.04 per cent), Chorasi (68.55 per cent), Salumber (64.19 per cent), Jhunjhunu (61.8 per cent), Deoli-Uniara (60,61 per cent), and Dausa (55.63 per cent).

The bypolls were necessitated by the deaths of Congress MLA Zubair Khan in Ramgarh and BJP MLA Amritlal Meena in Salumber. The remaining five seats became vacant after their MLAs were elected to the Lok Sabha.

In Deoli-Uniara, an incident occurred when independent candidate Naresh Meena slapped the sub-divisional officer, Amit Chaudhary, during election duty. Meena, a Congress rebel, is contesting against BJP and Congress candidates.

The race is fierce in several constituencies, with Hanuman Beniwal's RLP and Rajkumar Roat's BAP also competing. In Khinvsar, Kanika Beniwal of RLP is contesting against BJP's Rewant Ram Danga. In Jhunjhunu, Congress's Amit Ola, the son of MP Brijendra Ola, faces BJP's Rajendra Bhamboo and independent Rajendra Singh Gudha.

Rajasthan's 200-seat assembly currently has 114 BJP MLAs, 65 Congress MLAs, three from BAP, and several independents.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

RAJASTHAN ASSEMBLY BYPOLLSRAJASTHAN BY POLL 2024 RESULTRAJASTHAN ASSEMBLY BY ELECTION

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Could A Water Bottle Obstruct Your Brakes? Dehradun Accident Proves It Can- Know How To Prevent It

Explained - What Is Indictment As Per The US Law?

Menopause; Breaking Silence On The Taboo For Women In India

Kashmiri Sisters Ride The Rainbow To Success In Trout Farming, Harvest 20 Quintals Annually

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.