Rajasthan Assembly By-Polls: Congress' Khinsvar Candidate Accuses BJP Workers Of Trying To Run Her Over With Vehicle

Congress' Khinsvar Candidate Dr Ratan Chaudhary (L) Accuses BJP Workers Of Trying To Run Her Over With Vehicle ( ETV Bharat )

Nagaur: As voting for the by-polls on seven assembly constituencies in Rajasthan got underway on Wednesday, Congress candidate from Khinsvar seat, Dr Ratan Chaudhary accused BJP workers of trying to run her over with a vehicle in Nagaur. Chaudhary said she was safe and asked her well wishers to pray for her well-being.

Taking to her official Facebook page, Chaudhary said that she was on a visit to a village during the voting process when the BJP workers tried to run her over with a vehicle.

“This morning, while I was visiting villages during the voting process, BJP workers tried to run over me with a vehicle, but I am safe due to your blessings and I condemn this petty act of BJP workers,” she said in the post.

“It is very important to teach such cruel people a lesson through the blow of votes. I once again appeal to all my residents of Khinvsar to strengthen the Congress by pressing the hand symbol button on ballot number 2 today. Thank you,” she added.

Chaudhary also posted pictures showing her standing in front of a load carrier vehicle. The Congress candidate also released a video statement saying, “I am yet to be elected, but the BJP workers made every attempt to run me over”.