Rajasthan Assembly Budget Session: Congress Continues Protest Against Indira Gandhi 'Dadi' Remark

Jaipur: The Rajasthan Congress continued its protest on the seventh straight day on Thursday against what it termed as 'disrespectful' remarks by BJP minister Avinash Gehlot against former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Even as Thursday marks the last day of debate on the budget, the state Congress has upped the ante by holding a protest outside the assembly against Avinash Gehlot's 'Dadi' remarks about Indira Gandhi.

Leading the protest, state Congress President, Govind Singh Dotasra demanded expunging of the Gehlot's remarks from the Assembly and apology by Gehlot over the “insulting” remarks.

The State Congress President also targeted the Bhajanlal Sharma BJP government over the suspension of six Congress MLAs over their protest against Gehlot's 'Dadi' remarks.

“Against tyranny and injustice, against the insult of late Indira Gandhi, our Satyagraha continues,” Dotasra captioned a collage of pictures of the Congress protest.

Meanwhile, on the last day of debate on the budget, Deputy CM Diya Kumari will reply to questions as Finance Minister from the ruling party. On the other hand, Congress, which is angry over the word 'Dadi', is preparing to continue boycotting the proceedings of the House today as well and sit on a dharna outside the assembly.

The proceedings of the house were scheduled to start with the Question Hour at 11 am in the assembly. In the Question Hour to take questions and subsequent answers from the departments headed by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari besides the Medical Department, Parliamentary Affairs Department and Forest Department.

After the Question Hour, the report of the Rules Committee is expected to be tabled in the House later by Member of the Rules Committee Deepti Kiran Maheshwari.