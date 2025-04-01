ETV Bharat / state

Jodhpur: Asaram Returns To Central Jail After Expiry Of Bail

Asaram Bapu, who returned to the Jodhpur Central Jail, had again filed a petition for bail in the High Court.

Published : Apr 1, 2025, 7:10 PM IST

Jodhpur: Asaram, who is serving a life sentence in the sexual abuse case, returned to the Central Jail here on Tuesday after the expiry of his interim bail from the High Court. Asaram surrendered in Jodhpur Jail. Asaram has again filed a petition in the High Court for interim bail citing health reasons. This petition may be heard on Wednesday. Before this, Asaram has recently got interim bail for three months from the Gujarat Court.

Asaram got interim bail on 14 January 2025 till 31 March. After getting bail, Asaram stayed in the Jodhpur Ashram for a few days. After that, he stayed in his different ashrams elsewhere. His followers also reached there, and he gave sermons at many places. Asaram returned to Jodhpur on Tuesday after the bail period ended. He was wearing a traditional red cap. He came to the jail gate in his car.

The jail staff took him with them. After the paperwork, he had to go inside the main jail, then he came walking, taking support from someone's shoulders. He was given a chair to sit till the gate opened. When the gate opened, Asaram folded his hands to greet the media persons and went inside.

Asaram Bapu was arrested by the Jodhpur police from Indore on 31 September 2013 on charges of sexually abusing a minor girl from his ashram. On 15 August 2013, Asaram was accused of sexually abusing a minor disciple at Manai Ashram in Mathania, Jodhpur. In this case, Asaram has been serving life imprisonment since 2018 after being in judicial custody.

Recently, the Jodhpur High Court granted him parole for treatment. After this, a bail petition was filed by Asaram in the Supreme Court, which was accepted. Based on the order of the Supreme Court, Asaram's lawyers also filed a petition in the Jodhpur High Court. On this, the High Court released Asaram on conditional interim bail till 31 March as per the instructions of the Supreme Court.

