Rajasthan Anti Corruption Bureau Raids Official Residences Over Alleged Bribery

Jaipur (Rajasthan): The Rajasthan Anti Corruption Bureau recently conducted raids on the properties of Dudu district collector Hanuman Mal Dhaka and village-level revenue official Patwari Hansraj for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 25 lakh in a land conversion case. The raids, prompted by a complaint, concluded late Friday night.

Official sources said that the raids were conducted under the leadership of Additional Superintendent of Police, Jaipur Nagar Surendra Singh and Anti-Corruption Bureau Deputy Inspector General Dr Ravi.

DIG, Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB), Dr Ravi said, "The complainant, who owns 204 bighas of land, asserted that Dhaka and Hansraj demanded the bribe to avoid action against him in a land conversion case. Despite the complainant's inability to meet the demand, he was allegedly coerced into paying Rs 15 lakh."

DIG further said, "As part of the investigation process, the complainant covertly recorded a conversation with Dhaka at his residence, Dak Bungalow, where the collector allegedly reiterated the demand for a bribe, this time settling for approximately Rs 7.5 lakh."

Ravi said that In response to these serious allegations, a case has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act against both Dhaka and Hansraj. Dhaka, formerly an officer of the State Administrative Service, was promoted to an Indian Administrative Service-rank officer last year.