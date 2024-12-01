Rajasthan Anti-Conversion Law Need Of The Hour: Union Minister Shekhawat

Jodhpur: Hailing the proposed anti-conversion law to be introduced by the state government, Union culture and tourism minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said it was the need of the hour and there should be such a law so that no one is forcibly converted.

"We all are with the Rajasthan government in this decision. The state government is bringing such a law to preempt forced conversion with lures. I welcome it," Shekhawat, who was on a visit to his home district, told reporters.

The Rajasthan Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Bill, 2024 will be introduced in the upcoming assembly session, with provisions for jail terms of up to 10 years for various violations. The bill was approved in a Cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Bhajan Lal Sharma.

On the questions of Congress pointing fingers at EVMs, he said first they should explain Jharkhand and the seats they have won there. This is a situation like a frustrated cat scratching the pole.

"Prime Minister, home minister and I too had said after the counting of votes, EVMs will be defamed by the evening of the result day. EVMs are getting defamed. In the coming times, when they lose more elections, they will curse EVMs the same way," he said.

Regarding Rajasthan by-poll results, Shekhawat said, "I had said we are going to become many from one. The people of the country and the state have completely rejected the Congress, its ideology and its leadership. These are people who engage in divisive politics. Their tricks, characters and faces have been exposed. The people of Rajasthan and the country will never give them a chance".

On the Maha Kumbh to be held in Prayagraj in January-February 2025, Shekhawat said Maha Kumbh is the largest gathering of humans.

"It is included in the UNESCO's Intangible World Heritage List. We have had discussions with the Uttar Pradesh government several times on it. It is expected that 45 crore people will throng Prayagraj in 45 days. The Centre and state government are working on communication, the commute of the visitors, and sanitation facilities. The culture ministry planned to enable devotees and tourists from different corners of the world to see the whole of India in one place. We are working on it," he said.

Congratulating the Border Security Force (BSF) on its 60th Foundation Day, Shekhawat said the Geneva Conventions of 1949 decided that the armies would stay behind the border. Accordingly, BSF was raised as border guards.

"During the time of revered Atal ji, it was decided that one force should protect one border. Since then the BSF has been tirelessly protecting the borders of Pakistan and Bangladesh. In keeping with its name, the BSF has done a wonderful job not only by protecting the borders but also by securing them," Shekhwat said.

"I think it is the only central reserve police in the whole world that has the responsibility, capability and experience to work on all three domains — water, land and sky. The BSF has displayed amazing valour in the 1971 War, the Kargil War and while fighting terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir. I congratulate all security forces, from jawans to the director generals, and I wish we all move ahead with a new sense of responsibility in such a crucial time when the country is moving towards development," the minister said.