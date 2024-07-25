Rajasthan's Ambitious 'Bal Gopal Yojana' Under Scanner As Over 100 Schoolchildren Fed Expired Milk In Jhalawar

Jhalawar (Rajasthan): In an alleged negligence in the execution of Rajasthan government's ambitious Bal Gopal Yojana, authorities at the Government Mahatma Gandhi School in Mishraoli town of Jhalawar district of the state have fed expired milk to children thereby putting lives of scores of schoolchildren at risk and raising questions over the scheme, sources said.

It is learnt that more than 165 students are studying in the Government Mahatma Gandhi School, out of which more than 100 children from class 1 to 8 are provided milk daily under the Chief Minister's Bal Gopal Yojana to meet the nutritional needs of the children. However, rather than helping the children gain health, the milk could turn out to be injurious on the contrary as the powder packets present in the school have expired in the months of April and June and have not been disposed of yet, sources said.

It is learnt that the issue was brought to the notice of the concerned, but no action was taken putting lives of scores of schoolchildren at risk.

Acting principal Vinod Kumar while acknowledging the negligence, said that in the new academic session of the school, a new teacher has been made the nutrition in-charge and the school staff has “made this mistake in the distribution of milk to the children”. “Such a mistake will not happen in future and the milk packets with expired date will be kept separately,” he said.

Pertinently, under the Bal Gopal scheme, children from class Ist to 8th used to get milk two days a week. But the state government has expanded the scheme and milk is being given to children from Monday to Saturday.