Rajasthan: Patient Alleges Rape By Male Nurse In Alwar ESIC Hospital

Alwar: A case of alleged rape of a patient by a male nurse has come to light from the local ESIC Hospital in Rajasthan's Alwar. A case has been lodged by the husband of the 32-year-old patient at Udyog Nagar Police Station. The hospital authorities have constituted a team to investigate the matter.

Alwar Station House Officer (SHO) Ajit Kumar Badsara said that the patient had been admitted to the hospital on June 2 and a surgery was conducted on June 4 and she was shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU). “The male nurse on duty at the ICU allegedly gave her an injection that led to her losing her consciousness and raped her,” he said.

It is learnt that the victim could not restrain the accused on account of the impact of the injection. It was only on regaining her senses that she narrated the episode to her husband as well as the doctor who came to attend to her the next day.

It is learnt that the male nurse confessed to have committed the crime when questioned by the doctor.

The Dean of the ESIC Medical College Dr Asim Das said, “A committee has been constituted to investigate the matter and it is questioning the hospital employees.”

The incident has once again brought the issue of female security in hospitals to the centre stage. This case is a reminder for the policy makers to act on the matter immediately and come up with long-term policy interventions.