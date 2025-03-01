Rajasthan: Ajmer Hindu Society Calls For Strike Over Bijaynagar Rape-Blackmail Case

Ajmer: Thousands of Sanatani Hindus came out on the streets to protest against the Bijaynagar blackmail case in Rajasthan's Ajmer on Saturday. Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) official Shashi Prakash Indoria said, "Bijaynagar Hindu minor girls were lured and raped, which was an attempt to convert them in the name of love jihad and then sexually exploit them."

"The Yogi (Adityanath) model should be implemented in Rajasthan to stop such incidents. Due to dissatisfaction with the police action, a CBI inquiry is being demanded in the case," he added.

Omprakash Bhadana, President of the Devnarayan Board, who came to the rally, said that the Ajmer strike and the rally should definitely happen to awaken the Hindu society.

"The police have registered a case and arrested the criminals, but I believe that many layers are yet to be revealed through investigation in this case," Bhadana said.

"A few youths do not have the courage to commit such a crime. Being a Hindu, I have also come on the call of the bandh and rally of the entire Hindu society. The kind of incident that happened in Bijaynagar has also pained my heart," he added. Praising the Chief Minister, he said that Bhajanlal Sharma has respect for Sanatan and has compassion as well as strictness.

After a general meeting held outside the district headquarters by Sakal Hindu Samaj, hundreds of workers sat on the road outside the district headquarters and recited the Hanuman Chalisa. After this, a delegation of Sakal Hindu Samaj officials submitted a memorandum to the District Collector, Lok Bandhu.