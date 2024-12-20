Ajmer Dargah Case: Parties Seek Time to Submit Written Replies; Next Hearing on Jan 24

Ajmer: In the Ajmer Dargah case, the Central Minority Department and the Central Archaeological Department have sought time from the court to present their replies. After hearing the arguments of both parties, the court has scheduled the next hearing in the case on January 24, 2025.

There was an atmosphere of curiosity among the people during the hearing on the court premises regarding the Dargah case in Ajmer. A crowd of people gathered outside the court. In the hearing, two out of the three defendants sought time from the court to present the replies. At the same time, an application was filed by the Dargah Committee in the court to dismiss the case under 7(11).

Advocates appeared in the court on behalf of these three defendants. Among them, Basant Kumar Vijayvargiya from the Archaeological Survey of India presented an application on behalf of the Dargah, in which an objection was raised over not making the government a party. Along with this, another objection was also raised regarding interest and territorial rights. This too was taken up on file in the court.

During the hearing, three applications were filed in the court under CPC 1(10) to become a party to the case. These include Dargah Diwan Syed Jenual Abedin, Anjuman Committee and Raj Jain's organization of Hoshiarpur, Punjab. At the same time, two parties Khadim Ghulam Dastagir and a Bangalore advocate A Rehman had also applied earlier to become a party to the case. Complainant Vishnu Gupta said that the court has heard both the parties. The defendants have sought time to present a written reply in the court.

Dargah Diwan becomes plaintiff: Advocate and successor of Dargah Diwan Syed Nasruddin Chishti said that the post of Dargah Diwan is important in the Dargah and being a descendant of Khwaja Gareeb Nawaz, he should be made a party in the case. An application has been filed in the court on behalf of Dargah Diwan under 1 (10) to become a party. He said that an application has also been filed by the Dargah Committee to dismiss the case.

Anjuman Committee Secretary Syed Sarwar Chishti said that the Khadims have been performing their duties at the Dargah for 800 years. The Anjuman Committee, the organization of Khadims, was not made a party, so the Anjuman Committee has also applied to the court to become a party.