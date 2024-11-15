Rajasthan Accident: Family Of Four Dies In Crash; Car Overturns While Avoiding Cattle

Sanderao: A road accident claimed the lives of four members of a family on Thursday night near Kenpura in Sanderao. The incident occurred when the car lost control while attempting to avoid cattle on National Highway 162, about one kilometre from the Birami toll booth.

According to Laxman Singh, Sanderao Police Station in-charge, the car collided with a cattle and veered off the highway before crashing into a tree. The impact of the collision was severe and all four family members died on the spot. the deceased were identified as Baburao (50), his wife Sarika (45), their daughter Sakshi (19), and son Sanskar (17), all residents of Pathan Kodoli Bhata, Hupri in Maharashtra's Kolhapur. They were in Jodhpur for business and were returning home when the accident took place.

Two other relatives in the car, the driver Pramod, and their 19-year-old nephew Chinmay, sustained injuries. Pramod's condition worsened, and he was rushed to Bangar Hospital, while Chinmay was admitted to Sanderao Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the police official said.

Singh said that the family had borrowed the car from their jeweller friend, Kishore Prajapat, in Shivganj for their trip to Jodhpur. The accident occurred late at night while they were returning from a business trip.

The victims were trapped inside the car for nearly half an hour before help arrived. Ambulances and patrolling teams, which were stationed just near the toll plaza, took over 30 minutes to reach the scene.

The bodies of the deceased have been taken to the Sanderao mortuary for post-mortem examination. The authorities are investigating the incident, Singh added.