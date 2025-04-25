3 Boys Including Two Brothers Die By Drowning At Rajasthan's Sarmathura

Dholpur: In the Sarmathura town of Rajasthan, three children died after drowning in a pond while bathing on Friday afternoon. The incident came as a shocker to the people of the town. On receiving information, the police rushed to the spot and took out the three bodies from the pond with the help of the local people. Two of the deceased are said to be brothers and the third one is a cousin of theirs.

According to the Police station in-charge Kripal Singh, the three children died by drowning in the pond, and the post-mortem will be done in the presence of their relatives. Police registered a case and began investigating the cause of the accident.

The tragedy took place at a time when several families were busy with the celebration of taking dowry to the groom in Bari city. Due to this, the guests and relatives had come to the house. As the elders were busy with the function, the children went to the pond. The deceased were identified as Ajay (12 years of age), son of Manish, Priyanshu (10), son of Keshav and Himanshu (8), son of Keshav.

According to the police, all three children were drowned to death after they were caught in a deep pit in the pond. The people present nearby started shouting for help to save the children. After getting information about the incident, the Sarmathura police reached the spot. With the help of local people, the search was begun. The three children were found dead, and the bodies were taken out. The family members of the deceased are in mourning and inconsolable grief after the incident.