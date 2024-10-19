ETV Bharat / state

Disproportionate Assets Case: Rajasthan ACB Raids Rajcomp GM's Premises, Seizes Luxury Vehicles

Jaipur: In a massive crackdown on corruption, Rajasthan's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) raided multiple locations linked to Chhatrapal Singh, Group General Manager of Rajcomp, a DoIT company, officials said on Saturday.

The department is probing him in a disproportionate assets case, which emerged following a complaint. Singh is accused of misusing his position in the company to gather wealth beyond his monthly income.

Officials said that the raids were conducted across half a dozen locations in cities like Jaipur, Delhi, and Ghaziabad. The action has revealed some stunning facts in the case, they said.

Per a senior ACB official, during the raids, the ACB sleuths found a huge collection of luxury vehicles at Singh’s properties. The cars that were seized include Porsche, Defender, Scorpio, Thar, and more.