Disproportionate Assets Case: Rajasthan ACB Raids Rajcomp GM's Premises, Seizes Luxury Vehicles

Jaipur: In a massive crackdown on corruption, Rajasthan's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) raided multiple locations linked to Chhatrapal Singh, Group General Manager of Rajcomp, a DoIT company, officials said on Saturday.
The department is probing him in a disproportionate assets case, which emerged following a complaint. Singh is accused of misusing his position in the company to gather wealth beyond his monthly income.
Officials said that the raids were conducted across half a dozen locations in cities like Jaipur, Delhi, and Ghaziabad. The action has revealed some stunning facts in the case, they said.
Per a senior ACB official, during the raids, the ACB sleuths found a huge collection of luxury vehicles at Singh’s properties. The cars that were seized include Porsche, Defender, Scorpio, Thar, and more.
“We are scrutinising these vehicles, and documents seized from Singh's locations are also being examined,” he said.
The search operation was ongoing till this evening with special teams formed under the guidance of ACB officers.
The ACB's operation was led by Director General Dr. Ravi Prakash Meharda. He also corroborated the details, saying Singh was under the scanner for many years.
“This was part of a larger operation aimed to uncover the disproportionate assets. We will continue until all aspects are investigated,” he said.