Rajasthan ACB Files FIR Against Former Minister Mahesh Joshi In Jal Jeevan Mission Scam

An FIR has been registered against former Rajasthan minister Mahesh Joshi for allegedly misusing official powers in the Jal Jeevan Mission scam.

Representational Picture (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Jaipur: Rajasthan's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered a case against 20 people, including former PHED minister Mahesh Joshi, and two firms in connection with a scam related to a government water project, Jal Jeevan Mission.

Among those named in the case are PHED officials and contractors and some other individuals. ACB can now summon Joshi for questioning.

ACB DG Dr Raviprakash Mehrada said on the basis of a report of ACB Additional Superintendent of Police Vishna Ram, a case has been filed against 20 people and two firms in connection with the irregularities in the Jal Jeevan Mission scam. The investigations have been handed over to ASP Pushpendra Singh of the Special Branch of ACB.

The FIR has been filed against former minister Joshi, Jal Jeevan Mission financial advisor Sushil Sharma, former PHED chief engineer, additional chief engineer, superintendent engineers, proprietors of M/s Shri Ganapati Tubewell and Shri Shyam Tubewell, IRCON International office assistant and others.

Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had registered a case relating to illegal money transactions in the Jal Jeevan Mission scam. ED had arrested many accused including Padmachand Jain, Mahesh Mittal and Piyush Jain in this case. Also, CBI had registered a case against PHED officials. Now, ACB has registered a case against 20 people including Mahesh Joshi and two firms.

Prior to the assembly elections in Rajasthan, ACB had arrested contractors and PHED officials for allegedly accepting bribes for approving the bills of Jal Jeevan Mission.

