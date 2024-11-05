ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan ACB Files FIR Against Former Minister Mahesh Joshi In Jal Jeevan Mission Scam

Jaipur: Rajasthan's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered a case against 20 people, including former PHED minister Mahesh Joshi, and two firms in connection with a scam related to a government water project, Jal Jeevan Mission.

Among those named in the case are PHED officials and contractors and some other individuals. ACB can now summon Joshi for questioning.

ACB DG Dr Raviprakash Mehrada said on the basis of a report of ACB Additional Superintendent of Police Vishna Ram, a case has been filed against 20 people and two firms in connection with the irregularities in the Jal Jeevan Mission scam. The investigations have been handed over to ASP Pushpendra Singh of the Special Branch of ACB.