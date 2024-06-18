ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan: 6-Yr-Old Girl Charred To Death As Fire Breaks Out In House In Alwar

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 8 hours ago

The girl was alone at home when the roof caught fire. On hearing about the incident, her family members rushed home to douse the flames but the girl succumbed to her injuries on spot.

Rajasthan: 6-Yr-Old Girl Charred To Death As Fire Breaks Out In House In Alwar
Fire breaks out at house in alwar (ETV Bharat Picture)

Alwar: A six-year-old girl was charred to death after a fire broke out in the house in a village in Rajasthan's Alwar district, police said on Tuesday.

Deceased, Sana, was alone at home as her parents had gone to the neighbourhood for Eid-ul-Adha.

The incident took place in Agra village under Govindgarh police station area of ​​the district. Govindgarh Tehsildar Ramesh Khatana, who reached the spot, said he was informed over phone that a girl died due to fire in Agra village. Khatana said he reached the spot and spoke to the locals. A report has been prepared in this connection, he added.

Sana's father Azharuddin said the family members had gone to the neighborhood due to Eid-ul-Adha. "Sana was left at home as she was sleeping. On hearing about the fire we ran home and the flames were doused after a lot of effort. But we could not save Sana," he said.

According to locals, the thatched roof caught fire and it spread rapidly. Several household items were burnt to ashes. Two buffaloes were also injured in the fire, the family said.

An officer of Govindgarh police station said the cause of fire could not be ascertained but investigations are underway.

