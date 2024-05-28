ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan: 5-Yr-Old Falls Into Borewell in Alwar, Rescue On

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 28, 2024, 2:26 PM IST

The child slipped into a borewell while playing this morning. A rescue operation has been launched and a team of experts has been called from Jaipur for assistance.

Alwar: A five-year-old boy fell into a 30-feet-deep borewell in Rajasthan's Alwar district on Tuesday and local authorities have initiated a rescue operation.

The incident occurred in Kanwada Mod area of the district while the child was playing this morning. On information about the incident, a team from the local administration reached the spot and launched an operation to rescue the child.

To begin with, an excavation is being done on the banks of the borewell with the help of a JCB machine. Also, a rescue team has been called by the local administration from Jaipur to assist them in the operation.

A boring work was underway at the spot. While playing in the area, the child slipped and fell into the borewell. Senior officials including SDM Mahokam Singh and DSP Kailash Jindal are monitoring the operation at the spot.

SDM Mahokam Singh said as soon as information about the child falling into the borewell was received, a team rushed to the spot and the operation was launched immediately.

"Excavation has been started and it is estimated that the child got stuck at a depth of about 30 feet. A water bottle was lowered into the borewell for the child," he said.

Meanwhile, a huge crowd of villagers gathered at the spot after hearing about the mishap. Villagers are also helping the administration in the rescue operation.

Officials said that a team from Jaipur has been called to assist the operation and it will arrive here very soon.

