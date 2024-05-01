Rajasthan: 3 Youths Held for Sending Location to Pakistan from Indo-Pak Border

Acting on a tip-off about a huge consignment of heroin reaching India from Pakistan, the BSF and Rajasthan Police launched a drive in the bordering villages. Three youths found roaming in suspicious circumstances were intercepted. On checking their mobile phones, it was found that they had sent their location to someone in Pakistan.

Sri Ganganagar: In a joint operation by the BSF and Rajasthan Police, three youths were arrested for allegedly sending their location to Pakistan from a village near the Indo-Pak border on Tuesday night, officials said.

The incident took place in Bijnor village near the border. After intercepting the three, their mobile phones were checked and it was found that they had sent their location to Pakistan. The BSF and police are presently interrogating the trio.

SP Ramesh Maurya said BSF and police received information that a large quantity of heroin may be sent to India from Pakistan. On receiving the information, BSF and police launched a joint operation and set up a blockade at the villages along the border. Three suspicious persons were seen roaming around at Bijnor village. The BSF and police officials stopped them for questioning, Maurya said.

"Two of them are from Sameja Kothi police station area and one is a resident of Punjab. After it was revealed that they had sent their location to someone in Pakistan, they were arrested. BSF and police are interrogating them for further information," Maurya added.

The accused have been identified as Sushil Kumar (23) and Sukhwinder Singh (27), residents of Sameja Kothi and Robin Singh (22), resident of Punjab's Fazilka.

Police said that wheat crop is being harvested in fields adjacent to the international border and miscreants often tend to take advantage of the situation for undertaking smuggling activities. Thus, BSF and police have intensified vigil in the bordering areas.

