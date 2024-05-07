ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan: 3 Youths Die After Inhaling Toxic Gas While Saving Animals Trapped in Well

May 7, 2024

Five youths had descended into a well to save two animals that had accidentally fallen. Two of them came out immediately but remaining three lost their lives after inhaling toxic gas. Investigations have been initiated, police said.

Shahpura: Three youths died during an attempt to save two animals from a well in a village in Rajasthan's Shahpura area, police said. It is being suspected that the trio died allegedly after inhaling poisonous gas.

The incident took place in Arani village under Shahpura police station area on Monday night. On information a police team reached the spot and the three bodies were recovered from the well with the help of villagers last night.

Shahpura police station in-charge Mahavir Prasad Sharma said two animals had accidentally fallen in the well last evening. At that time, some youths were standing nearby. Five youths jumped into the well one after another in a bid to rescue the animals. Two of the youths who had descended into the well managed to come out immediately but remaining three got trapped and died after inhaling toxic gas, he said.

Three bodies have been shifted to the mortuary of Shahpura District Hospital for post-mortem, which is likely to be conducted today. The deceased have been identified as Shankar Lal Mali, Dhanraj Mali and Kamlesh Mali.

"Prima facie it seems that the three died because of the poisonous gas. Investigations are underway and their family members have been informed," Sharma said.

