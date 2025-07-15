Rajasthan: 3 Teenagers Killed After Old Dispensary Building Caves In

Pratapgarh: Three teenagers were killed on the spot when the roof of the old dispensary building of the village they were staying in collapsed in Rajasthan's Pratapgarh district late on Monday. The shocking accident happened when they were playing at the verandah of the dilapidated building, police said.

Pipalkhunt police station in-charge Jayesh Patidar said that Mukesh, Ratanlal and Gajendra of Kudipara village went to graze goats. During that time, all three were sitting at the verandah of the old dispensary building of the Forest Department.

Suddenly, the roof of the building collapsed and all three children were buried under the debris. The condition of the building was already dilapidated and suddenly its roof collapsed, the police official said.

All three died under the debris, he added. As soon as the information spread, the police station in charge Jayesh Patidar rushed to the spot and took stock of the situation. The bodies of the three children have been kept in the mortuary of the district hospital.

A wave of mourning followed in the village. The family members looked inconsolable at the sudden death of the children and there was silence in the village.

The villagers said the dispensary building, built in 2006, had not been used for years, and it had turned ramshackle by now. Despite this, no warning was issued or any notice board was put up as a means of alert by the administration, they added.