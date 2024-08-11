Rajasthan: 3 Killed In Road Accident In Jaipur

Jaipur (Rajasthan): Three persons, including two students, were killed in a road accident here late Saturday night, police said on Sunday.

"The mishap occurred near the NRI Circle when a car collided with a mini-truck. All the three occupants of the car died," said Arun Kumar, Station House Officer, at Ramnagariya Police Station.

"A mini-truck was taking a U-turn. At that time, it collided with a car, which was coming from Malaviya Nagar in the city. The deceased have been identified as Amish Vadhva, Vedant Ahluvaliya and Vikas. All of them were in between 19-20 years of age. Upon receiving information, the officials of the Ramnagariya police station reached the spot and took all three persons to a nearby hospital. The doctors at the hospital declared all the three as dead," added Kumar.

According to Kumar, the families of the deceased have been informed about the accident and the bodies will be handed over to their families after post-mortem. "The driver of the mini-truck fled the spot after the accident. We are probing the case," added the Station House Officer.

On August 4, at least four people were killed and five others injured when the car they were travelling in rammed into a truck on the Delhi-Mumbai Express Highway in Sawai Madhapur district of Rajasthan.